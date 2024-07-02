National Doctor’s Day: CM Mamata congratulates medical staff

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the doctors, nursing staff and health workers of Bengal and the country on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. She also mentioned how free treatment in state-run health care establishments and the Swasthya Sathi scheme has helped the people of the state. On the birth and death anniversary of legendary physician and former chief minister of Bengal Dr BC Roy, which is observed as Doctor’s Day, she wrote on her X-handle: “My tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former chief minister of West Bengal and a legendary physician, on his birth and death anniversary.”

She further wrote: “My regards and best wishes to all the doctors, nurses and health workers of Bengal and the country on this very special occasion of National Doctors’ Day for their selfless and dedicated services. It is with continued support of my colleagues in the health sector that our government has been able to revolutionize the sector in Bengal in the last 13 years. Free treatment in government hospitals, cashless and virtually free treatment in private hospitals also under our Swasthya Sathi, many new medical colleges, and health centres and medical services, all these are our tributes to the cause of health. Health for all. Happy National Doctors’ Day.” After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee, who is also the state health minister took several steps to improve the health sector which had been badly hit by 34 years of Left Front regime.

The government hospitals, even in Kolkata, were in shambles. The state government made medical treatment free in the state-run hospitals. The infrastructure of all the staterun hospitals across the state got improved. Forty two super specialty hospitals have come up in the state and the number of state run medical colleges has gone up to 33. The institutional delivery now covers almost 100 per cent. The Swasthya Sathi card has helped people enormously in the state. The card is issued in the name of the senior most woman member of the family. In the private health care establishments, the Swasthya Sathi card holders are getting relief. Difficult surgeries are regularly held in state-run hospitals.

