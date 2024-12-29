Nabbed terrorist from Canning trained in Pakistan: Police

Javed Ahmed Munshi, the alleged terrorist arrested from Canning in a joint raid by the Kashmir Police and state STF, allegedly had undergone training in subversive activities at the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in an area under POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and had allegedly held meeting with the Talha Saeed, son of former LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

Munhsi, who is alleged to be an IED (improvised explosive device) expert, had also training in firearms, as investigators claimed and had allegedly come to Bengal to recce the riverine ways to reach to Bangladesh from Bengal and with a motive to provide logistical support to the members of his alleged outfit Tehreek Ul Mujahideen, of which he is the second-in-command.

But the latest information following interrogation laid bare the fact that he was allegedly up to something big like triggering subversive activities in West Bengal, state police claimed.

Javed Ahmed Munshi, who had been arrested from Canning, South 24-Parganas, was at his relative’s home in the guise of a shawl trader, who had come to Bengal previously in 2022.

The state police and Assam police in a joint raid recently also nabbed five alleged terrorists of Ansarullah Bangladesh (ABD), who had been staying in Bengal’s Murshidabad allegedly by impersonating Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.

Assam police today also arrested another terrorist allegedly owing allegiance to ABD, Sahinur Islam, and also recovered two books and some incriminating documents from his possession.