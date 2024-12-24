NABARD’s solar project helps tribal families in Alipurduar

In a significant move to empower rural communities, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has successfully implemented a solar energy project under its Rural Infrastructure Promotion Fund (RIPF), benefitting 45 tribal households in the remote Pukuri Adma and Panbarai villages of Alipurduar’s Buxa Hill region.

The project, sanctioned during February, was completed in August.

For decades, these villages bordering Bhutan remained without electricity due to their inaccessibility and challenging terrain. To access these villages, one has to travel through the Buxa tiger reserve. Life came to a standstill after dusk, severely limiting educational, economic, and healthcare opportunities. However, with an investment of Rs 9,99,400, NABARD has transformed these communities by providing off-grid solar electricity, bringing about a positive change in the villagers’ lives.

Key Features of the project are solar home electrification, where each household received solar panels (75-80W), backup batteries, and wiring to power 4 lights and a mobile charging point, ensuring 24/7 connectivity and reliable power; solar street lighting, where the villages are now illuminated with solar-powered streetlights, improving safety and security. The streetlights are equipped with solar panels, lithium batteries, charge controllers, and light sensors.

The project’s impact on the community has been economic growth with extended working hours, boosting local economic activities. Reduced reliance on costly battery-powered devices further supports economic resilience; educational benefits with children now studying longer without eye strain; health and safety, leading to a shift from kerosene lamps to solar lighting improving health by reducing smoke-related issues, while solar-powered street lights enhance safety and wildlife deterrence, among others.