NABARD delegation visits Patanjali Research Institute to explore rural development initiatives

A one-day event, sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), was successfully conducted at the auditorium of Patanjali Research Foundation.

As the apex supervisory body for Regional Rural Banks, State Cooperative Banks, and District Central Cooperative Banks, NABARD focused the program on investments in rural development and the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

The event began with a Yajna (sacred fire ritual), followed by a traditional welcome of guests by Acharya Balkrishna, who honored them with shawls, garlands, and mementos. Representatives and experts from NABARD actively participated in discussions throughout the event.

Presiding over the program, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized NABARD’s critical role in fostering rural enterprises. He highlighted key NABARD schemes for animal husbandry, including the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, Interest Subvention Scheme, Long-Term Loans, and the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. These initiatives aim to boost capital investment, ensure stable income, and create employment opportunities.

Additionally, NABARD plays a pivotal role in regulating Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks while enhancing agricultural practices. The organization has been instrumental in fostering innovation, driving social change, and establishing social enterprises in rural India.

Discussing Patanjali’s future plans, Acharya Balkrishna reiterated the organization’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income, promoting organic farming, and adopting natural agricultural practices.

A key focus is on preventing migration from Uttarakhand by encouraging the cultivation of medicinal herbs. Patanjali has also worked to double farmers’ income by directly procuring honey and other agricultural products.

In line with digital transformation, Patanjali has introduced the Bharuwa Solution, which integrates farmers into a transparent digital banking system for loans and payments, ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce.

The Patanjali Organic Research Institute has developed a Soil Testing Kit (DKD), capable of analyzing key agricultural parameters such as pH, nitrogen, organic carbon, phosphorus, and potassium within just 20 minutes.

The Chairman of NABARD reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to collaborating with Patanjali, aligning with government initiatives for rural development. He expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to drive significant growth in agriculture and microfinance.

NABARD representative Suman Kumar elaborated on the organization’s role in providing loans for agriculture, small industries, handicrafts, village enterprises, and other rural economic activities. NABARD also regulates rural crafts, offers additional facilities, and addresses industry challenges.

Kavindra Singh from Bharuwa Agri Science explained NABARD’s reinvestment strategy, emphasizing how the organization channels its profits into development projects, fostering trust capital within rural communities.

Dr Vedpriya Arya, Head of Patanjali Research Institute, highlighted the role of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) in ensuring quality in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. She also shared insights into Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts and the potential of medicinal plants.

During the visit, NABARD representatives toured key Patanjali facilities, including Patanjali Food, Patanjali Herbal Garden, and the Research Center, expressing appreciation for the organization’s initiatives. Notable NABARD representatives present included Pankaj Yadav, Suman Kumar, Bhupendra Kumawat, Gurvinder Singh Ahuja, Shobhana Singh, Pooja, and Himanshu Fartyal.

The event concluded with Acharya Balkrishna extending his gratitude to all esteemed guests. The organizers honored them with mementos and certificates of appreciation, marking a significant step in strengthening rural development collaborations.