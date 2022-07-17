Nabanna special meet on Covid-19 as cases rise

State chief secretary HK Dwivedi today directed all the district magistrates to ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed in view of apprehension of an outbreak of the fourth wave of COVID.

Special emphasis has been given to combat the situation to the DM of North 24-Parganas as the district has been recording the highest number of cases in West Bengal. Along with this, police have been asked to generate awareness on COVID prevention through miking.

Mr Dwivedi today held a high-level meeting at Nabanna to take stock of the pandemic situation as cases are on the rise in the state. Along with stressing on following COVID protocols, Mr Dwivedi issued a host of directives to the districts.

To begin with, the chief secretary told the district administration to ensure that all booster doses are completed within the 75-day time period. Along with this, in order to expedite the vaccination process, Mr Dwivedi stressed on opening more centres.

The police superintendents have been asked to undertake surprise visits at markets to supervise that COVID protocols are being maintained. Police have been asked to carry thermal scanners for random screening. The market premises have to be sanitised at regular intervals and facilities for hand wash have to be arranged.

Again, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers will yet again be mandatory.

Next, hospitals have been asked to upgrade infrastructure for Covid-19 treatment and accordingly increase allotment of beds. District health officials have to monitor patients having COVID symptoms to stop the infection from spreading.