Muted response to bandh in city, suburbs

The 12-hour state bandh, called by the state BJP demanding resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had a lukewarm response and had least impact in the suburbs.

In Kolkata, life was normal with the schools, colleges and universities remaining open. Banks, both nationalised and private and the financial institutions functioned normally. Train services were normal and the flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport left and arrived in the city as usual. The important markets like the Lake Market, Sarat Bose Road Market, Koley Market, Harisha Market, Manicktala market functioned normally. The wholesale fish market at Patipukur functioned normally. Most of the shops were open. The petrol pumps across the remained open and loading and unloading at the Kolkata Port was normal. In Haldia, the port functioned normally and the factories in different districts functioned as usual.

The BJP supporters tried to block Shyambazar five-point crossing and were chased away by the police. They shouted slogans demanding resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP supporters clashed with police in Burrabazar and pelted stones at the policemen.

Advertisement

The state government made arrangements and there was a huge deployment of police at the strategic points like Shyambazar five-point crossing, Manicktala, Posta, Burrabazar, Senior police officers were seen patrolling the road.

In the districts, the police resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas shells when BJP supporters tried to put up blocks on the railway tracks. The police first chased away the BJP workers, who were trying to assemble on the railway stations. Five policemen were injured when the BJP supporters pelted stones at them.

The long-distance and local trains reached Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Santragachi stations on time. Traffic was normal in Kolkata with the private and public buses plied as usual. The app cabs and yellow taxis also plied normally.

Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP for calling the bandh. “When we came to power in 2011, we put an end to the bandh culture, which the CPM had brought to Bengal. We do not support bandh. The BJP had called the bandh just to create trouble. They want to create chaos in Bengal by hook or crook. Their sole purpose is to defame Bengal. But Bengal cannot be defamed by calling bandhs and making sporadic clashes. I congratulate my policemen for maintaining cool, yesterday and today. We are proud of them. They had countered every provocation with intelligence and did not fall into the BJP’s trap.”

She added, “Even today, policemen were attacked. This is unfortunate. We do not support violence and it will be dealt with seriously. It is unfortunate that the Modi media are repeating the same incident throughout the day and giving wrong messages to the people.” She urged people to maintain cool and do not get swayed by the false videos.