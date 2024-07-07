Mukul Roy still critical

The condition of the veteran politician Mukul Roy is still critical though there has been a slight improvement in his health status, according to doctors attending to him at the premier private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment since Thursday.

Mr Roy has been kept out of the ventilation support but he still requires oxygen. He is yet to get back his consciousness. Mr Roy was admitted to the private hospital along the EM Bypass after he lost balance and fell at his Kanchrapara residence on Thursday night. He has already undergone surgery after he sustained injury on his head causing haematoma with clotting of blood.

A medical board comprising specialists in neurosurgery, neuromedicine, general medicine, cardiologist, endocrinologist etc has been formed to monitor his health condition round-the-clock.

Doctors who attended to him at the hospital had performed the surgery on his head on Thursday. He was sent to the critical care unit (CCU) with support of a ventilator. On Friday, he was kept under a non-invasive ventilation system instead of a ventilator.