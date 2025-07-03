More trains to clear Shravani Mela rush

In a bid to cater to the seasonal rush, the Eastern Railway has decided to run long distance special trains and local EMUs for the ongoing Shravani Mela. The Shravani Mela special train is to be operated during the months of July and August on various dates till 10 August.

As learnt from the Eastern Railway, the 03511 Asansol – Patna Shravani Mela special is to leave Asansol at 5 p.m. on every Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 11 July and 9 August. During the period, the zonal railway would operate 22 trips between Asansol and Patna. As per the declared schedule, the 03511 Asansol – Patna Shravani Mela special would reach Patna at 1.30 a.m. on the next day. On the return journey, the 03512 Patna – Asansol Shravani Mela special would leave Patna at 2.50 a.m. on every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 12 July-10 August to reach Asansol at 10.30 a.m. on the same day. The train is to stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Jamui, Kiul, Luckeesarai, Mankatha, Barhiya, Hathidah, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, Khusropur, Fatuha, Patna Saheb and Rajendra Nagar stations enroute in both directions. The train includes general second class accommodation.

Apart from the long distance train, the Howrah Division of the ER has decided to run special EMU trains in addition to the existing services on all Sundays, Mondays and other festive days during the Shravani Mela at Tarakeswar. The special EMUs are to be operated on 17 days between 10 July and 18 August with stops at all stations en route. The Howrah Division would run four pairs of Howrah – Tarakeswar – Howrah EMU special to ferry the pilgrims from Howrah to Tarakeswar. The Howrah – Tarakeswar EMU Specials would leave Howrah at 12.30 am, 4.15 am, 12.40 pm and 1.20 pm to reach Tarakeswar at 2 a.m, 5.45 am, 2.10 p.m. 2.50 p.m. respectively.

In addition to this, keeping in view the importance of Seoraphuli from where the water of The Ganges is usually taken to Tarakeswar, Eastern Railway has also arranged five pairs of EMU Specials between Seoraphuli and Tarakeswar.