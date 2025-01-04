More than 5k people visit Sebaashray camps

Sebaashray, an initiative to provide free health service to the residents in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency has evoked great response from the people.

The initiative has been taken by the local Trinamul Congress local MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. This is for the first time when such an initiative has been taken by an MP, anywhere in India.

On the first day, Thursday, footfall at the 41 camps was 5,689 and 3,340 patients were treated, out of which 2,600 received medicines and 181 were referred to different hospitals.

Forty one camps have been set up in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. The camps will be held till 11 January.

A model camp has been set up where the visitors can get their eyes tested along with their oral hygiene. The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There was an overwhelming response from the people who stood in long queues to get their names registered. There are help desks to assist patients. Each visitor has been given an unique identification number and a booklet containing dos and don’ts for blood sugar, kidney ailments etc. Volunteers are guiding the visitors so that they do not face an inconvenience. People from any economic background or political allegiance can visit the camps for a check-up. In case of hospitalisation, arrangements have also been made. The patients will be admitted to either state run or private hospitals. The patients will be given medicines for free along with free medical tests.

An important feature of the camps is cleanliness. After the visitors leave the camps, conservancy workers clean the spaces. There are 1,200 doctors attending the camps.

After Diamond Harbour, the camp will be held at Falta (12-21 January), Bishnupur (22-31 January), Metiabruz (1-11 February), Satgachia ( 12-21 February), Budge Budge (22 February to 3 March) and Maheshtala ( 4-13 March). There will be follow-up camps for five days as well.

A senior Trinamul Congress leader said talks are on and some MLAs are likely to open such medical camps in their areas.