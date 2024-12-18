Monk writes to PM, Shah on B’desh monk’s counsel’s security

Septuagenarian advocate Rabindra Ghosh, who represents jailed Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and is scheduled to argue for his bail at the Chittagong court on 2 January, today said by any means he will reach Chittagong Court on that day. Swami Pradiptananda, head of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Beldanga, Murshidabad, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, has sought security from the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah for Rabindra Ghosh.

Today, he even approached external affairs minister S Jaishankar for this purpose. The bail hearing for the Hindu monk is set for 2 January, and before that, his senior advocate Rabindra Ghosh has come to India for medical treatment.

Kartik Maharaj and former MP and BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh visited Rabindra Ghosh in Barrackpore today. “Security for Rabindra Ghosh is of utmost importance. I have informed India’s ministry of external affairs, ministry of home affairs, and the Prime Minister through letters,” said Kartik Maharaj.

Rabindra Ghosh is reportedly considering approaching the International Criminal Court against this verdict. He stated, “This is unlawful, inoperative, and ultra vires. I will go to Dhaka before 2 January and then proceed to Chittagong to fight to the last drop of my blood for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das. I shall not die cowardly.”

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharat Jai Guru Sampradaya has launched a massive initiative to stop persecution of Hindus by extremists in Bangladesh and secure Chinmoy Krishna Das’s release. The organization plans to send a notebook filled with one crore ‘Ram Naam’ written by thousands of devotees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a petition.