Modular OT set up in Uttarpara hospital at the initiative of Serampore MP

Last Saturday evening, the Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee inaugurated the newly set up modular operation theater at Mahamaya Shishu o Matri Mangal hospital, a Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality-run hospital. On the occasion were present the Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality chairman Mr Dilip Yadav, doctors and other dignitaries. From 2009 onwards the Serampore MP’s local area development fund has been used to upgrade the hospital with required infrastructure and with most advanced modern medical technology.

During the journey of progress the hospital was upgraded with CT scan unit, ICCU unit, dialysis unit and centrally air-conditioned patient cabins. Some extra features which make the new Modular OT different from the Normal OT include continuous removal of contaminated air out of the operation theatre, durable anti-bacterial paint, ease of cleaning and maintenance, permeability of vapour to escape which protects against the growth of yeast and microbes, moisture and thaw resistance, ease of movement and access to instruments and being able to accommodate a number of doctors inside.

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee said: “Our state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of fast development and progress and an inspiration to me. Since 2009 I have been using my MP fund in various development works in my constituency. Much stress have also been given on the development and upgradation of hospitals at par with the latest medical infrastructure and advanced medical technology. Serampore walsh hospital is now considered as the best superspeciality hospital in the district. The Mahamaya Shishu o Matri Mangal hospital now has a Modular OT. From my MP fund 42 lakhs have been used for the purpose. People with low income can now also avail such advanced medical services.”

The MP added: “I won’t be wrong to say that i am the first MP who has taken the initiative to set up Modular OT in a civic body run hospital. The people of my constituency appreciate and acknowledge the progress and development work initiated by me. Hence I have been victorious a fourth time as the Serampore MP. I thank them for their love and co operation, but it is really strange that the opposition never acknowledges the massive ongoing development work in my constituency.” To see that the newly set up Modular OT works properly a chairman-in-council member has been put in charge to ensure smooth functioning of the Modular OT. said Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality Chairman, Dilip Yadav.