Modi’s campaign commander Mithun to start campaign from north Bengal

Bollywood actor and BJP’s national executive member Mithun Chakraborty will kick off Lok Sabha campaigning from Sunday in north Bengal. Even though he’s not a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, he’s Modi’s ‘star campaigner’. During the Assembly elections, Mithun Chakraborty was seen campaigning all over West Bengal. Naturally, during the Lok Sabha election, the focus will be on the dynamics between saffron brigade’s ‘leaders-actors’ and the glamour world in politics. When will we see Mithun in BJP’s campaign field? The curiosity is high. He is set to start campaigning from north Bengal for three days, starting from 14 April and visit three Lok Sabha constituencies like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. He will also join organisational meetings.

PM Narendra Modi has already campaigned in north Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha election, as has home minister Amit Shah. Now, Mithun Chakraborty is going to North Bengal, under guidance from central leadership. He’s also a member of the party’s national campaign committee. Even though the blockbuster campaign in the previous panchayat election didn’t leave a significant impact on BJP’s vote bank, the green wave swept away the saffron brigade in the Assembly elections.

This time, BJP has devised a strategy to bring Modi’s star ‘campaigner commander’ to campaign in north Bengal just before the Lok Sabha elections. Although Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in February, he assured everyone of his well-being upon discharge and announced his campaign as Modi’s representative in various states. The campaign is set to begin from the first of the Bengali month. However, Trinamul’s star MP and director Raj Chakraborty had been busy shooting for his new film for the past month. Then, the guru flew to Mumbai. Now, he will travel to north Bengal for three days for election campaigning. The news of megastar’s illness in February had stirred the political arena from the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Politicians of all colours stepped back for a couple of days to see him. Trinamul stars Debashree Roy, Dev, and Soham Chakraborty were seen visiting the hospital.