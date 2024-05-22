Modi roadshow planned for Tapas Roy in North Kolkata

Ahead of the final phase of election in West Bengal, BJP is gearing up to intensify its campaign in Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow in north Kolkata.

According to sources, PM Modi will seek public support for the party’s candidate, Tapas Roy from the roadshow. The date and route are almost finalized, though the SPG is still reviewing the route for security, said sources. As per the information from party sources, Modi’s roadshow in north Kolkata is scheduled for 28 May. The preliminary route is set from Shyambazar to Cossipore, pending final approval from the SPG. The next day, 29 May Modi is scheduled to hold two rallies in Barasat and Baruipur, concluding his campaign in Bengal for the Lok Sabha Election. Just before the LS election, Tapas Roy, a long-time TMC member and MLA from Baranagar, switched over to the BJP. Shortly after, the BJP nominated him as their candidate for the north Kolkata Lok Sabha seat. The BJP’s top leadership has thrown its weight behind Roy’s campaign with Mithun Chakraborty also set to hold a roadshow for him in Jorabagan.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is planning roadshows on both, the day before and day after, post-Modi roadshow.

All the political parties are set to escalate their campaigns as the final phase of the election approaches. Meanwhile, in response to the chief minister’s comments on sanyasis (monks), monks have decided to march barefoot in Kolkata in a “self-respect march.” According to reports, the march will take place from Girish Avenue to Vivekananda’s birthplace on Friday.

The Chief Minister targeted Kartik Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha by saying, “I used to have a lot of respect for Bharat Sevashram Sangha. But the person who says that he won’t allow TMC agents, I don’t consider him a saint, because he is directly engaging in politics and ruining the country.”

After this, Kartik Maharaj had sent a legal notice to the chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized the CM for her comments. The Vishva Hindu Parishad announced that the monks will do a protest march.