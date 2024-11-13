Modern OT comes up at rural hospital in Diamond Harbour

Construction of a state-of-art operation theatre started at LB Dutta Rural Hospital in Muchisa in south 24-Parganas, under the leadership of local MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 6.32 crore. This will meet the long standing demand of the people of Budge Budge.

Mr Banerjee who is the national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, has over the years made Diamond Harbour a model constituency. The long-standing drinking water problem in some pockets in his constituency will also be solved soon, said sources close to the MP. The roads have been widened and repaired. Before Durga Puja, Mr Banerjee had given gifts to the people of the area. After coming back from abroad after a surgery in his eye he attended the Bijoya Sammelani at Amtala.

A team of workers constantly monitor the various works taken up by the state government in the area and when people face any problem they contact the local office of Mr Banerjee and attempts are made to address their issues.