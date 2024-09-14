MLA threatens legal steps for deaths due to medical negligence

Bharatpur Assembly constituency MLA Humayun Kabir today threatened legal action if there is any death in his district or state due to medical negligence. He said he will file a case against the doctor on behalf of the deceased’s family.

Earlier, he threatened dire consequences against doctors if they would not withdraw their strike. Following this threats to doctors at R G Kar Medical College, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed an FIR against Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir. Doctors have expressed concerns about their safety following the MLA’s remarks. Despite a Supreme Court directive, junior doctors remain firm in their decision. Protesters are staging a sit-in demonstration in front of the Swasthya Bhawan. Earlier, in this context, the Trinamul MLA had raised his voice against the protesting doctors. He had said, “Any death is unfortunate. We too want the harshest punishment for those responsible for the incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The demand for a CBI investigation by the protesters is being fulfilled. But that doesn’t mean the protesting doctors will continue their strike indefinitely. This cannot be tolerated anymore. Doctors are taking government salaries and benefits, it is their responsibility to provide services to the people. What will happen if we intervene? If services are continuously halted, we also have the right to resist. People are dying, so why should doctors remain safe? The Constitution gives us the right to surround the doctors too.”

Following this statement, the IMA lodged an FIR against Humayun Kabir on Thursday. They said that the MLA’s comments have left them feeling insecure. The doctors have appealed for police action. A memorandum has also been submitted to the district magistrate of Murshidabad on their behalf. Today Kabir said he has the right to knock on the door of court.

