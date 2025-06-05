Minister encourages college to work on ecological balance

Women’s College Calcutta, a premiere educational institution observed the World Environment Day with sixteen programmes.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare, who is also the president of the governing body of the college encouraged the team to work for green awareness throughout the year.

Apart from holding seminars, symposia, workshops to create environment awareness round the year, hands-on training on urban landscaping was provided to the students. The students are involved in seed ball, seed pen and seed envelope projects. The college had adopted a sustainable green fashion movement. The college has started an ayurveda club which sensitises all stakeholders on eco sustainability and naturopathy round-the-year.

Noted scholars, professor Debidas Ghosh of Vidyasagar University and professor Amit Bandyopadhyay of Calcutta University donated saplings. For community outreach, cloth bags were distributed as an initiative against the use of plastic shopping bags. Culture programmes were held to create awareness against the use of plastic.

Mritikka club members took part in a plantation and e-magazine on eco awareness was inaugurated. Professor Anupama Chowdhury, principal of the college took part in a pocket forestation campaign across the districts. The students learnt the meanings of the Vedic hymns related with conservation and preservation of nature.

The non-teaching staff of the college planted saplings and planted trees to pay respect to Kazi Nazrul Islam. The members of the NSS unit of the college planted saplings at Bagbazar area as a community welfare and holistic development. Environment friendly decor, vertical gardening, and courses on organic farming, roof top gardening were conducted in connection with World Environment Day.