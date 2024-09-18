Minister, DM MP visit flood-affected Arambagh areas

The incessant rain for the last three days have put the Dwarakeswar river in spate with breaches developing at many parts of the dams on it. The overflowing river water has inundated large parts of Arambagh, Goghat and Khankul and roads have been cut off. Many of the houses in the region are inundated. The incessant rains have also badly affected the standing paddy crops and green vegetables.

After instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, minister Becharam Manna, district magistrate Mukta Arya, Arambagh MP Mitali Bag, zilla parishad sabhadhipati, BDO and other administrative officials today visited the badly affected areas of Arambagh sub-division.

The state minister Becharam Manna said ten wards of Arambagh and seven gram panchayats, Khanakul eight gram panchayats, two blocks in Goghat, seven panchayat areas and other low lying areas have been inundated. Rescue and relief work is being carried out on a war footing.

Mr Manna lashed out at the district BJP leadership for blaming the ruling party for the present flood-like situation. He said the central government is not releasing funds for the repair and maintenance of the dams. The central government is to be blamed for not taking any initiative towards the Ghatal master plan; the timely implementation of the Ghatal master plan would have saved Ghatal and Arambagh sub-divisions from recurring floods.

The district Magistrate, Mukta Arya, said, “The flood-affected have been rescued and shifted to school buildings and relief camps. Food items, drinking water, medicines, baby food and livestock food have been made available. Four SDRF teams are on the move with speed boats in Arambagh, Goghat, Khanakul rescuing flood-affected victims. Crop loss assessment will be carried out by the agricultural department for providing compensation.

The Arambagh MP Mitali Bag said for the last three days she is on the move, reaching out to flood-affected people with tarpaulin, food and water. “Even my house is flooded,” she said.