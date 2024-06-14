Mill closes, Rs 2.3cr farmer’s dues unpaid

Malaysia to procure 5,00,000 metric tonnes of white rice from India
Malaysia is set to submit a request to India to procure an additional 5,00,000 metric tonnes of white rice, the country’s agriculture minister said.
The rice sellers assembled and agitated in front of a rice mill in East Burdwan, state’s rice bowl, today alleging that a nationalised bank has set to auction the mill without squaring up the farmer’s dues worth Rs 2.30 crore.
Members of the state paddy seller’s association assembled in front of a mill at Majhrrgram in Monteswar block hereafter they came to know that the bank had set to auction the mill without paying any heed to the mill’s dues to the local farmers. Biswajit Mallik, state convenor of the association, said, “We’d procured paddy from the farmers and had supplied it to the mill. The mill owner downed its shutter without clearing our dues. Now, the bank wants to liquidate it but our hefty dues are not taken into consideration.”
