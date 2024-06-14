Mill closes, Rs 2.3cr farmer’s dues unpaid

The rice sellers assembled and agitated in front of a rice mill in East Burdwan, state’s rice bowl, today alleging that a nationalised bank has set to auction the mill without squaring up the farmer’s dues worth Rs 2.30 crore.

Members of the state paddy seller’s association assembled in front of a mill at Majhrrgram in Monteswar block hereafter they came to know that the bank had set to auction the mill without paying any heed to the mill’s dues to the local farmers. Biswajit Mallik, state convenor of the association, said, “We’d procured paddy from the farmers and had supplied it to the mill. The mill owner downed its shutter without clearing our dues. Now, the bank wants to liquidate it but our hefty dues are not taken into consideration.”

