Metro wants skywalk modified at Dakshineswar

The Kolkata Metro Railway has sent a proposal to the state government for modification of the existing skywalk near Dakshineswar Temple which is close to the Metro station. The proposed plan is aimed at increasing the efficiency of Dakshineswar Metro station that handles a considerable crowd of commuters, particularly devotees heading towards the Kali temple. In the present system, trains have to be stopped near the station for a short while before reaching the rear side. The system is prevalent as there is no cross over near the rear end, required for changing of lines.

According to the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, the length after the Dakshineswar Metro station is shorter than what is required for safety. “Within the given constraints, we are trying to reduce the time being taken there while putting efforts to resolve the speed restrictions that are in place. We are also in talks with the state government to solve the problem for extension of the stretch so that the speed restriction can be lifted,” informed Mr Reddy addressing a Press Conference today. As elaborated by the general manager, a stretch of around 90 meters is needed to solve the issue.

The carrier has approached the state government with a proposal for the required land. The proposal with the recommended design also includes suggestions to widen the roads, and modification of the skywalk and construction of a maximum of two pillars by the Metro railway. According to Mr Reddy, if the plan is implemented, it would also improve the movement of visitors availing the skywalk. In a significant milestone, the Kolkata Metro Railway has received the required clearance from the commissioner of railway safety for the commissioning for ‘automatic train operations’ in the operational stretch between Sealdah and Sector V of the Green Line. Once commissioned, the advanced system would help in running trains without human errors enabling faster train operations.

Notably, the East-West Metro Corridor is equipped with the technology of communication based train control system (CBCTC). This system consists of Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Operation (ATO) and Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) facilities. In the ATO mode, a train can move from one station to the next automatically after long press of the ‘ATO Departure’ push button by the motorman. Train doors and platform screen doors get opened automatically on arrival at the next station. The advanced system ensures accurate stopping at the platforms and automatic opening of correct side train doors and platform screen doors (PSD).

Enabling automatic braking, motoring, coasting, and stopping of the train within the specified speed profile, the system helps in less power consumption and enhanced passenger comfort. As informed by the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, the advanced technology would soon be made functional in the operation stretch of the Green Line.