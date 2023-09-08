Metro explores options to extend up to Chandannagar

In what could bring much relief to the commuters of Howrah and Hooghly, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) has undertaken a survey of extending the Metro network from Howrah Maidan to Chandannagar.

There were about 14 preliminary surveys done by the railway ministry during 2010- 2014. Of this, one survey has again been picked up by the KMRCL and requested the railwayministrytosanctionthe final locations.

The survey is being done for the route from Howrah Maidan-Shalimar-Santragachi Dankuni extending right up to Chandannagar. The Metro network in this part of the state would beast andal one corridor having connections with the East-West Metro Corridor.

Notably, in the year 2016, the state government had proposed to extend the network beyond Howrah Maidan and take it till Santragachi bus stand.

As per the initial plans of the proposal, the route connecting Howrah Maidan to Santra- gachi was to have four addi- tional stations. The project was later stalled for a few years.

Meanwhile, the truncated partoftheEast-WestMetroproj- ect between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan moved ahead with installation of automat- ic fare collection and passenger control (AFC-PC) gates at the concourse level of Mahakaran Metro station. The KMRCL has started the installation of the gates at the station that is targeted to have 18 AFC-PC gates, including 10 bi-directional ones. The AFC- PC gates enable station staff to control and change the direction of passenger movement during peak hours and would be able to handle 45 passengers per minute.