Metro completes trial run on Noapara-Jai Hind Biman Bandar stretch

In a major boost to connectivity in the city, the first full-fledged trial run on both up and down lines on Noapara-Jai Hind Biman Bandar stretch of 7.04 km of Yellow Line was conducted successfully, today.

According to the city Metro office, the trial run started from Noapara at 12.09 p.m. with rake MR 408, carrying P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, along with the other senior officers and staff of Metro railway chugging out of the station. On its way to Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station, the rake stopped at Dum Dum Cantonment station and the GM inspected the station. The trial rake reached Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station at 12.31 p.m.

Mr Reddy also inspected Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station and held a high-level meeting with the senior Metro officials instructing them to complete all pending works within the deadline. During the return journey, the rake started from Jai Hind Metro station at 1.57 p.m. and reached Noapara station at 2.21 p.m. This stretch once commissioned would be a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people to reach the airport.

