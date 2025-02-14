DMRC takes steps to ensure hassle-free travel for students appearing for CBSE Board exams

With the CBSE Board Examinations 2025 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a series of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.

As approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commuting across the city, the DMRC, in partnership with CISF, is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days, a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

As per the student-friendly measures at metro stations, students carrying their CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations.

Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritised while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOMs) and Customer Care (CC) centres.

The DMRC staff visited schools, interacted with principals, and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students.

The DMRC has requested schools to display posters providing details of the nearest metro station along with a QR code for easy ticket booking to assist students in planning their travel.

Special centralised announcements will be made at metro stations.

A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centers has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference.

The DMRC urges students to plan their travel in advance and wishes all candidates the very best for their examinations.