Mercedes hits motorcycle at Maidan: One dead, two injured

A young man died and two of his friends were injured when a speeding Mercedes car hit their motorcycle this morning near Hastings in Kolkata. The three youths, identified as Foizan Ansari, Rizwan, and Atab, were travelling from Khidirpur towards Hastings when the Mercedes struck their motorcycle from behind, throwing them onto the road. One of the three lost his life at the scene, while the injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place at around 6 a.m.

The boys were heading to the Maidan to play cricket. Prompt police response led to the apprehension of the Mercedes driver at Fort William’s South Gate. The authorities have detained the driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that none of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets. The incident raises concerns about the need for better traffic control on the relatively empty roads, and raises questions about the lack of regulation for speeding vehicles in the city.

