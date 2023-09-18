Meeting held over dengue and malaria concerns in Bengal

In response to the escalating concerns surrounding the dengue and malaria situation in the state, a crucial meeting was today convened by the top brass of the state adminis- tration.

A virtual meeting was conducted from 11:30 a.m., chaired by the Home Secre- tary, B.P. Gopalika, and attended by the Health Secretary, Narayanswarup Nigam, from the state administrative head- quarters, Nabanna. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent from the meeting as she is currently on a trip to Spain.

The state’s Chief Secretary, Harikrishna Dwivedi, also accompanied her on this trip.

Therefore, the administrative responsibilities fell on the shoulders of the Home Secretary, who will brief both the CM and Chief Secretary of the state regarding the outcome of the meeting. In a virtual Press conference, Mr Gopalika said that 200 centres were opened for dengue testing and fever clinics are actively working 24 hours a day.

Advertisement

“We have tested 9 lakhs

samples so far. We have arranged adequate blood platelates and blood and hospital beds are available,” he said. Mr Nigam said that around 1,500 persons were

admitted to hospital with dengue symptoms and conditions of 25 are being strictly monitared.

According to sources from Nabanna, the meeting aimed to brief the Chief Secretary on the steps taken by the administration to combat dengue and malaria not only in the city but also in all districts of Bengal.

Joining the district mag- istrates in the virtual meeting were the chief health offi-

cials of the respective districts. They were also asked to provide information on the health- care infrastructure in their districts.

The meeting discussed various measures undertaken to address the situation, par- ticularly in districts where dengue and malaria out- breaks have been significant.

Special attention has been directed toward these affected districts.

The administration has instructed district administrations to train gram pan- hayat and panchayat samity members in combating these diseases. Even ward committees in municipal areas are expected to receive training. In areas where water accumulates and stagnant water can lead to mosquito breeding, drone surveillance will be employed. The official emphasized, “To prevent the spread of dengue and malaria anywhere in Bengal during the fes-

tive season, proactive measures are being taken.

This meeting was called to provide necessary guidance. District administrations are entrust-ed with this responsibility, and they understand it well. But even after this, vigilance will continue from Nabanna.”

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the dengue and malaria situation effectively and ensuring that these diseases do not have a significant impact during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said that the state has miserably failed to combat the dengue and malaria situation.

“The state government had ignored the Central government guidelines, so the sit- uation took a violent turn. The Central government fund for this purpose was not utilized. Now all private hospitals are occupied with dengue patients,” said Mr. Adhikari.