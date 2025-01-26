Medical council show cause to junior doctor Kinjal Nanda

Hardly nine days after the police under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate raided the residence of Dr Asfakulla Naiya, one of the leading faces among junior doctors, in Kakdwip of South 24-Parganas on 16 January, Dr Kinjal Nanda, another prominent face of the protests has come under the scanner of the state medical council.

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) issued show-cause notice to Dr Asfakulla Naiya earlier.

The WBMC on Friday served a show-cause notice to Dr Nanda, a PGT of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital seeking several clarifications in connection with his stipend amount paid by the state government, leave status, attendance in classes etc.

Copies of the show-cause notice have also been sent to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, the principal secretary in charge of state health department, Prof (Dr) Manas Mukherjee, principal of the R G Kar Medical College and state secretariat Nabanna.

The notice issued by the WBMC registrar Manas Chakraborty, has asked Dr Nanda about how many leaves he has taken so far, what amount of stipend he gets as a PGT every month, whether he has taken approval from the concerned authorities like R G Kar Medical College for acting in movies, serials and advertisements.

The protesting junior doctors belonging to the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) have protested against the state government for its vindictive attitude towards the junior medics.

Earlier, the WBMC had issued show-cause notice to Dr Naiya seeking clarifications on why he is doing private practice claiming himself as an ENT surgeon though he is a PGT doctor attached with R G Kar Medical College.

Dr Naiya had moved the High Court against the police action. The court on Wednesday ordered a six-week stay on an ongoing police investigation against Dr Naiya, an accused for misrepresenting his medical degree.