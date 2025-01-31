HC asked state med council registrar to resign by today

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Manas Chakraborty, registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), to resign from the post voluntarily by 5 p.m. on 31 January because he is holding the post illegally for more than five years even after his retirement in 2019.

Mr Chakraborty has been occupying the chair without taking any approval from the state government.

The HC has also directed the government to take necessary measures to remove him from the post if he does not resign within the deadline.

Today, the Chief Justice (CJ) T S Sivagnanam directed that he would be removed if he does not resign voluntarily. The CJ also raised questions saying, “How did he hold the post for so many years without any approval of the state government?”

As per the Bengal Medical Act, the state medical council registrar must have to take clearance from the state government if he or she holds the post after his retirement. Mr Chakraborty retired on 1 November in 2019.

Challenging Mr Chakraborty’s portfolio as the WBMC registrar even after his retirement, a case was filed in the high court.

Earlier, different bodies of doctors had lodged complaints with the health department against the state medical council for allowing Mr Chakraborty to continue the post for so many years illegally.

Swasthya Bhaban, health department headquarters at Salt Lake, had also found irregularities in making him registrar again for another five years since 2019 keeping the state in the dark.

It had also ordered the council to appoint a new registrar.