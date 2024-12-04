Medical College security: SLSAC holds meeting

The state-level security audit committee (SLSAC), led by former director general of police Surajit Purkayastha, convened a meeting today with officials from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) and Raiganj Medical College and Hospital.

The meeting aimed to assess the existing security systems, identify problems, and explore measures for improvement. Senior officials, including the medical superintendents cum vice-principals, and representatives of the local administration, participated in the discussions. The officials also presented their suggestions to the committee for enhancing security arrangements.

Following the meeting at the state guest house, Mr Purkayastha and his team visited the NBMC&H campus to gain first-hand insight into the challenges faced by the institution.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Purkayastha remarked, “The major challenge for NBMC&H is its vast campus. Managing such a large area is a significant task for the authorities.” He added, “We visited the campus to understand its practical issues and to recommend appropriate security measures.”

He further noted, “We received valuable suggestions from the officials and have documented every detail. These will help us in planning the next steps to strengthen security arrangements. The proposal for additional CCTV cameras was also discussed systematically.”

The visit underscores the committee’s commitment to addressing security concerns and ensuring a safer environment for medical institutions, a committee member said.