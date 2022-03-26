Md Salim lambasts CM, Bengal police on Birbhum killings

With the Calcutta High Court today ordering a CBI probe into Rampurhat arson, the CPM state secretary, Md Salim said the probe led by the central agency must be monitored by the court to ensure the investigation does not get derailed even if the chief minister visits Delhi to negotiate on this with the Modi-led central government.

Mr Salim said that although the decision of the court is encouraging at a time when the state government is attempting a cover-up and shielding the guilty, the court must direct, monitor and supervise the probe by the CBI to ensure proper investigation that can deliver justice by punishing the guilty.

“It is only a matter of time before Mamata Banerjee flies to Delhi to strike a deal with the Narendra Modiled government at the Centre. She will again fool the people by saying that she was in Delhi to get the central funds released for the state. It is an old trick which by now every citizen in Bengal is acquainted with,” he said, adding, “The court must ensure justice is delivered to the families who were victims of arson and violence.”

Salim had yesterday said Mamata Banerjee went to Bagtui village to muzzle the voices of protest with money. “It seemed as if Miss Banerjee was at an auction, announcing different compensation package rates to buy off the victim families. Her demand to arrest Trinamul block president Anarul Hossain because the latter failed to send the police despite receiving requests for help, proved that the police acts at the command of the ruling party.”

Miss Banerjee yesterday offered to provide jobs from the chief minister’s quota. The CPM leader asked, “Which act or rule empowers her to give jobs from the CM quota? Where is this provision mentioned? Mamata Banerjee is trying to fool the people.”

He condemned how the CM visited the village accompanied by Trinamul leader Anubrata Mondal, who is allegedly responsible for the murder of Dubrajpur IC, Amit Chakraborty and for other criminal acts in Birbhum district.