MCCI webinar with commerce min on Rs 5 trillion economy

Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised a webinar with Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce & industry, on ‘India’s March Towards a $5 Trillion Economy: Navigating Global Challenges’ on 24 June.

While highlighting India’s growth story, Amit Saraogi, president, MCCI in his welcome address pointed out a few suggestions from the industry to the minister. He emphasised on promoting skill and technology in manufacturing for a strong manufacturing-led economy, generating high quality jobs for youth, aligning industry and trade policy, expanding financial services industry for growth of industry, increased government expenditure in health and education. He further mentioned that ease of doing business have to be supplemented by reducing the cost of doing business in India.

Mr Goyal while speaking at the webinar stated that the government has focused on quantum change, not incremental progress and it focused not only on growth, but on inclusive, sustainable, honest growth.

The minister said that his government has focused on achieving growth that is calibrated for the Indian story and that believes in seva, sushasan and navachar — service, good governance and innovation.

Mr Goyal stated that India is well on track to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy and that the expectation is to reach this milestone within the next three years. “By 2027, we hope to become the third largest economy in the world,” he said. He added that all stakeholders — government, business community, industry, trade, and 140 crore Indians — are deeply aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The minister highlighted that MCCI will continue to play a very important role during Amrit Kaal in achieving this goal.