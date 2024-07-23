MBBS with MD, ayah, chowkidar in same Rs 12k salary bracket

It sounds absurd initially but it happened officially. An MBBS doctor preferably with postgraduate (PG) degree like MD or DNB in paediatric medicine, an ayah and a chowkidar are in a uniformed bracket of monthly salary Rs 12,000 each.

A notification issued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), under Social Welfare Section (SWC) in the office of the district magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling district showed that a registered MBBS candidate with PG degree like MD or DNB in paediatric medicine will get the same monthly salary what an ayah and a chowkidar belong to group D category enjoy.

The notification issued on 11 July has triggered controversy in the medical fraternity for showing ‘disrespect’ to a doctor by offering such a paltry amount as salary.

“We are very sorry for this and will give a corrigendum rectifying the salary for the post of the doctor, a part-time portfolio with once-in-a-week work schedule,” Dr Preeti Goyal, DM of Darjeeling, told The Statesman on Monday.

According to the notification, one manager/coordinator, one social worker-cum-early childhood educator, one nurse, one doctor, six ayahs and one chowkidar will be recruited on temporary and contractual basis in the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) at Matigara Children home for Girls in Siliguri for implementation of Mission Vatsalya, a central government scheme aiming to provide holistic care and protection to children in difficult circumstance across the country.

The last date of submitting applications, according to the notification, is 30 July. Candidates aged between 24 and 40 years for the post of doctor must be a registered MBBS pass-out with ‘other preferred qualification’ like DNB or MD in paediatrics without any professional working experience while for the post of the ayah the applicants must be Madhyamik qualified. For the chowkidar portfolio candidates must be Class VIII qualifiers, aged between 21 and 40 year.

The notification also stated that there would be no relaxation in academic qualifications, working experience, age limits and contractual salary for all the posts belonging to unreserved category.

The salary for the post of nurse, with minimum qualification like either Higher Secondary or diploma in GNM (general nursing and midwifery) course with professional experience of two years will also get same salary Rs 12,000 while it is Rs 23,170 for a manager/coordinator, who has done PG in psychology or social work with diploma in computer application from a recognized institute.

Doctors attached with both government and private healthcare facilities have strongly criticized the notification and expressed concern with the mode of treatment given to a registered physician.

A senior orthopaedic surgeon, requesting anonymity, said, “Yes, I have also learnt about the notification issued by the office of the DM, Darjeeling. The notification has totally disrespected the entire medical fraternity by keeping a doctor in the same bracket as of an ayah and a chowkidar in terms of their monthly salary.”