Car-bus collision in Kerala leaves 5 MBBS students dead; three critical

In a tragic incident, five first-year MBBS students at Government Medical College, Alappuzha in Kerala, were killed while three others were critically injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Kalarcode on Monday night.

Six other medical students in the car sustained injuries, while a few passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Shaji (19) from Kottayam, Shreedeep Vatsan (19) from Palakkad, B. Devanandan (19) from Malappuram, Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Kannur, and Mohammed Ibrahim (19) from Lakshadweep.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm when the Chevrolet Tavera, which was running reportedly at high speed, lost control and collided with the KSRTC bus on its route from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam.

The medical students were heading to Alappuzha city to watch a movie when the incident occurred.

There was heavy rain at the time and the Chevrolet Tavera skidded and swerved to the wrong side before hitting the bus, eyewitnesses said.

The bus conductor said the car was at high speed when it collided with the bus and crushed under the bus.

Passengers from other vehicles and local residents rushed to the rescue of the victims using tools to cut open the mangled car to reach out the trapped occupants. Three medical students died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital.

There were 11 students in the car. Six of them are still undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital. Of them, the condition of three students is reportedly critical, according to State Health Minister Veena George. One of them is in very serious condition, she said.

The minister stated that a medical board has been formed and all treatment has been arranged.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the demise of the medical students. He said the incident was extremely painful and shared the grief of the bereaved families.

After the post-mortem procedures, the bodies of the medical students were brought to the Alappuzha Medical College for public viewing on Tuesday. They arrived together as a group of five, having found their dreams on the campus, only to be met with tearful farewells from their peers, friends, and teachers. After the public viewing, the bodies of the four will be sent to their respective hometowns. The burial of the Lakshadweep student will take place at the Ernakulam Town Juma Masjid on Tuesday evening