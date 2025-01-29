Mayor slams BJP for neglecting growth of Dabgram areas

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Dabgram II gram panchayat, the local MLA and the Jalpaiguri MP, accusing them of neglecting development in areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) that fall within Jalpaiguri district.

Addressing the media after a meeting with the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), PWD engineers, and other officials, Mr Deb said, “The Eastern Bypass, which falls under Dabgram II gram panchayat, has received no financial support from the panchayat, despite the urgent need for better lighting and other infrastructure. The BJP MLA has failed to utilise the ‘Bidhayak Development Fund’ for the development of the area over the past four years. The BJP MP, elected twice, has similarly ignored the area, failing to allocate funds from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.”

Countering these allegations, BJP MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh claimed he had given funds for SMC projects but alleged that mayor Deb avoided meeting him. “I sought an appointment with the mayor to discuss my proposal, but he ignored it,” Dr Ghosh said. He had also previously accused the district administration of failing to cooperate in implementing schemes supported by his Bidhayak Fund.

The mayor’s comments came after a meeting focused on addressing the rising number of accidents on the Eastern Bypass. A spate of accidents, including fatal ones, has recently occurred on a particular stretch of the road.

Mr Deb revealed that traffic police attributed the accidents to technical issues and non-cooperation from locals in adhering to traffic rules. During the meeting, proposals were discussed to mitigate accidents, including installing adequate street lighting and imposing traffic restrictions.

A joint inspection is scheduled for 30 January to finalise decisions. “Local residents must comply with the restrictions to ensure safety and prevent further accidents,” the mayor emphasised.