Mayor meets borough officials

A demonstration led by the female members of the BJP turned chaotic outside the Siliguri Municipal Corporation today after police intervention, using batons.

The situation escalated when the BJP women protesters attempted to burn an effigy of mayor Goutam Deb in protest against the insufficient provision of drinking water, which is also allegedly not safe for consumption. This alternative supply comes in tanks and pouches.

Shikha Chatterjee, the BJP MLA from Dabgram Fulbari, spearheaded the protest.

Advertisement

“Our intention was to meet with the mayor to gather information about the current state of affairs and when the SMC would be able to provide safe drinking water. However, law enforcement blocked our entry into the SMC,” Ms Chatterjee said, adding, “The temporary solutions do not fulfil the needs of the community. The inadequate supply of drinking water through tankers has left residents dissatisfied. People in Siliguri are concerned about the quality of water in tanks and even packaged pouches.”

Goutam Deb inspected various locations, including his own ward, 33, to ensure that alternative measures were in place for providing drinking water. He also made a trip to three borough offices of the SMC to assess the current situation.

At a press conference, the CPM leaders and councillors strongly condemned the actions of the Trinamul Congress-led SMC and criticized the mayor’s involvement in providing contaminated water to citizens for a period of two weeks.