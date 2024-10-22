Mayor holds review meeting to combat dengue

In an effort to tackle the growing dengue threat, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) mayor Goutam Deb convened a review meeting today.

The meeting focused on addressing vulnerable areas, especially with the disease’s heightened risk in the months of November and December.

During the session, specific locations in ward 5 were identified where mosquito larvae are breeding, primarily due to the negligence of two central government organisations. Mayor Deb announced that the SMC commissioner will reach out to the Central Warehousing Corporation and the customs department, urging them to take immediate action in cleaning the affected areas and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

“Wards 5 and 27 have been marked as vulnerable, and a dedicated team is already working to control the dengue situation there,” said mayor Deb. He highlighted that while 2022 saw a surge in dengue cases, with 543 reported in 2023, the numbers for 2024 have significantly dropped. Only 78 cases have been reported between January and October, and the situation is under control.

However, the mayor stressed the importance of continued vigilance. “We reviewed the situation with health and administrative officials from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts to prepare for the months ahead, as November and December are critical periods for Dengue outbreaks,” he said.

Deb also raised concerns about the peri-urban areas, including Matigara gram panchayat and four other panchayats in Dabgram and Fulbari, which are prone to dengue outbreaks.

The meeting was attended by the principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr Indrajit Saha, along with other health officials, including the chief medical officer of health. Mayor Deb further revealed plans by the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) to employ individuals under the 100-day job scheme to ensure cleanliness and curb dengue in vulnerable areas.

Additionally, 250 laborers have been engaged to clean the high drains within SMC jurisdiction to prevent further mosquito breeding.