Mayor gets earful about bull menace in Siliguri

A section of people has lodged a complaint with Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Goutam Deb against a bull menace in the town. Some residents pointed out the problems of bull menace and numberless cowsheds in their respective areas over the phone during a Talk to Mayor programme held here today.

Goutam Deb himself receives telephone calls from local residents directly during the Talk to Mayor programme on every Saturday. Residents from ward no 26 and 41 today informed Mayor about their problems due to bull menace and cowsheds. Talking to them, Mayor Goutam Deb admitted the ongoing issue of the bull menace and assured that he would look into it. “We know about the bull menace in Siliguri town.

There is scarcity of fodder for stray bulls in Siliguri town. We have planned to talk to some voluntary organisations to meet up food crisis of bulls and to keep control over their movements,” Mr Deb said. Mr Deb also said that he would also look into the problem of cowsheds in different wards. One Gautam Dasgupta, from ward no 26 complained about stacks of cow dung in public places and irregular cleaning process, which has caused stench in their locality. Besides bulls, a large number of cows roam across Siliguri town. Several bulls block roads in some areas disrupting traffic movement.

Residents from different wards, during the Talk to Mayor programme, raised the issue of drinking water crisis. They also pointed out drinking water crisis during Durga Puja. The mayor assured them that he would resolve the problem. Significantly, some people living outside the Corporation area joined the programme and urged the Mayor to add some panchayat areas, which have developed like urban area, to the corporation since the panchayat has failed to provide services.

Mr Deb said a survey will be conducted shortly to add some areas to the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Corporation.