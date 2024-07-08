Maximum speed of several trains in ER to be increased to 130 kmph

The Eastern Railway is aiming to run several trains at maximum speed of 130 kmph from 110, which would help in reducing the jou rney time of long-distance trains. According to the Eastern Railway which is working on improving services by inclusion of LHB coaches and FIAT coaches, is expecting to implement the higher speed soon.

According to ER, LHB coaches are longer, lighter, and perfect for high-speed travel, enhancing travel quality and slashing maintenance costs while FIAT coaches enable the rakes to run at higher speeds and make the journey smoother.

The upgraded trains of the ER include 12361/62 Asansol-CSMT Weekly Express, 12375/76 Tatanagar-Jasidih Super Fast Express, 13287/ 88 Durg-Ara Express, 22843/44 Sambalpur-Patna Super Fast Express, 18419/ 20 Puri-Jaynagar We ekly Express,18449/ 50 PuriPatna Baidyanathdham Express, 15047/48 KolkataGorakhpur Purbanchal Express, 15049/50 KolkataGorakhpur Express and 15051/52 Kolkata-Gorakhpur Express. a-Gorakhpur Express.

Advertisement