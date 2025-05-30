Man kills wife, daughter then hangs self

Residents of Kolupukur, Gorerdhar in Chandannagar reported the deaths of three members of the same family to the local police shortly after midnight last Wednesday.

Chandannagar police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies of Babul Ghosh (62), his wife Pratima Ghosh (46), and their daughter Poushali Ghosh (13). The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, Babul Ghosh was previously employed at a trunk manufacturing unit. He later operated a toto vehicle and had recently set up a shop at his residence. He was also reportedly involved in gambling activities. Ghosh had taken out significant loans and was under immense financial pressure. Unable to cope with the mounting debt and emotional strain, he allegedly made the decision to end his family members’ lives.

Police believe he first killed his wife and daughter by striking them with a heavy iron rod before taking his own life, by hanging.

Authorities are currently questioning the relatives to determine the exact motive behind the deaths.

The neighbourhood remains in shock. Locals described the family as warm and friendly, making it difficult for them to comprehend how such a tragic and violent end could occur.