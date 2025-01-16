Man kills wife, buries body at home

A man reportedly killed his wife after she objected to his drinking in Ausgram of East Burdwan.

Locals said that Som Hansda, a daily wager of Jadugoria village returned home drunk on Monday late night, leading to a tiff with his wife. “During this, the man picked up a shovel and hit her on the head, killing her instantly,” said Sayok Das, SP, East Burdwan today. Two minor daughters of the couple witnessed the incident.

The woman’s decomposed body was exhumed from the family courtyard last evening.

After his wife’s death, Som allegedly locked his daughters into a room and dug another room in his courtyard and buried Lakshmi (31). On Tuesday morning he freed his daughters and drove them out of the house before absconding. The daughters narrated the incident to their neighbours, who informed the police.

The police then exhumed Lakshmi’s body and recorded version of the minor girls. The police arrested Som, tracking his cell phone’s tower location from an abandoned house in the farthest end of the village last night.