Man killed over New Year party

A man was beaten to death following an altercation with a youth over New Year celebrations last night at Kalitala Ashuti , near Thakurpukur Maheshtala Block. Police said that the deceased was identified as Prabir Mandal (38), a local resident. Police said that Naskar and another local youth Suvendu Naskar (28) had an altercation during celebrations in their neighbourhood.

Suvendu was asked by Prabir not to dance as the former was allegedly in an intoxicated state. Soon, they took up a fight. Suvendu allegedly took up a bamboo stick and hit Naskar on the head. Prabir was declared dead at a local hospital. Police have registered a murder case against Suvendu, who is missing. Police said that there were several criminal cases registered against Suvendu in the past. Locals said that Suvendu is also an extortionist.

