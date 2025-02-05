Man holds blood donation camp during Saraswati Puja

On Saraswati Puja, Ranjit Dey, the present generation of Deybari zamindar family of Serampore came forward to share concern with thalassemia-affected children.

Mr Dey organised Saraswati Puja at his residence and also held a blood donation camp to send out the message of protecting and spreading greenery. He handed over saplings to everyone who visited the pandal.

On the occasion were present thalassemia-affected children with their parents, medical assistants, the Serampore municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw, TMC district president Arindam Guin, Seoraphuli-Baidyabati Municipality chairman Pintu Mahato and other dignitaries.

The Serampore Municipality chairman and TMC district president said that the thalassemia-affected children are within the larger family of the society. “It is the duty of all of us to take the initiative so that the affected children receive blood when required. More such blood donation camps should come up to meet the blood crisis and that no precious life should be lost for lack of blood. The initiative by Ranjit Dey to set up a blood donation camp for a greater cause is highly appreciable,” they said.

The parents of such children appreciated the initiative.

Mr Dey said, “I have come across pathetic circumstances. During acute blood crisis, the parents of the affected children run from pillar to post to procure blood. I preferred a blood donation camp specially for the thalassemia affected children.”