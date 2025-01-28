Man dies after jumping from departure flyover at airport

A man died after he allegedly jumped from a flyover leading to the departure area of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata, on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place at 3.23 p.m. when he fell on the airport’s city-side arrival area after the plunge from the flyover, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said. The critically injured man, identified as Oinam Ranjan Singh, a resident of Imphal in Manipur, was immediately examined by a doctor on duty at the airport and referred to Barasat State General hospital, the spokesperson said.

“Personnel of the NSCBI police station took the injured man to a state-run hospital in Barasat in an ambulance, where the doctors pronounced him dead,” a senior official of the Kolkata airport said.

The Imphal resident had come to Kolkata a few days ago and was scheduled to return on Sunday, airport sources said. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The tragic event has cast a shadow over the Republic Day celebrations at one of the busiest airports in the country.

