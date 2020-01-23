In an apparently contradictory stand, Congress and Left Front leaders today announced their support for the resolution seeking scrapping of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR) to be tabled at the state Assembly next week, thereafter accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamul Congress of “double standards” and “small mindedness” for claiming to move the resolution first.

The Congress and Left had moved this resolution much earlier but it was not allowed to be discussed, Leader of the Opposition, Abdul Mannan and leader of Left Front Legislative Party, Sujan Chakraborty said addressing a joint Press conference during the day. How can the chief minister make a claim which belittles her high office, Mannan said.

No other chief minister, irrespective of their ideology had acted thus to reap what Banerjee considers to be “political dividend”. Why was the motion not discussed in the two other “special sessions” of the Assembly previously held. Does the chief minister realise that her words can push the credibilty of her party and government low, he asked.

The chief minister’s claim comes a bit late in the day as the people are aware that she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister, Amit Shah and “sorted out certain matters”, Chakraborty said. A barrage of state govenment advertisement against CAA and NPR followed, but by that time the chief minister had ensured that the BJP leadership is not rubbed the wrong way, he said.

What was the compulsion of the ruling party to call a special session on 27 January, Chakraborty asked. In case there is any doubt, one should keep it in mind that the special session comes after the Prime Minister’s visit to the city, he pointed out. No effort is too great on the part of the ruling party in this state to ensure that the BJPled government at the Centre is not offended, Chakraborty said, But this has exposed “the chief minister’s double standards visa- vis the CAA and NPR” and people will give a fitting reply in the first available opportunity in the polls, he said.

Karat not allowed to enter Ambedkar University: CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat was on Wednesday not allowed to enter Ambedkar University, where he had gone to deliver a talk over the CAA, with the varsity citing the model code of conduct for Delhi elections for denial of permission, according to Leftbacked SFI which organised the event. Karat addressed the students while standing outside the varsity gate, which was locked. Police personnel were deployed outside the gate.

The Students’ Federation Of India (SFI) had sought permission for the talk on the issues of CAA, NPRand NRC, but were not allowed by the University. Karat said the university authorities “obviously do not” know the law.“ They have denied permission for a meeting on CAA on the pretext that there is a model code of conduct in place because of the Delhi elections. The MCC is related to the assembly election and election campaign and nothing to do with a seminar inside a university. It is ridiculous,” he said.