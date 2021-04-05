The BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today alleged that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state government’s involvement in the coal scam has been proved where it was established that about Rs 900 crores from the coal scam went to a highly placed member of the TMC.

During a Press conference at BJP’s election office, he alleged, “West Bengal CM’s and state govt’s involvement in the coal scam has been proved. The Central investigating agency has accessed tapes of conversations between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi’s righthand man Ganesh Bagaria, exposing the syndicate culture in Bengal government.”

He added that Bagaria is heard allegedly describing the mechanisms of the syndicate which ran the coal smuggling business since 2012. “Vinay (Mishra) was a key player from the beginning. This has been happening since 1.5 years after the TMC government came into power around 2012- 13” said Adhikari, who added that Vinay was made vice president of the youth TMC – a wing that is run by Mamata’s nephew.

On March 30, Anup Majhi alias Lala, the main accused in the coal smuggling scam in West Bengal was questioned by CBI officials.

Majhi who had been absconding until now is the alleged kingpin of illegal mining operations at the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal’s Asansol. CBI had raided several of Majhi’s premises in Kolkata and in Asansol and Ranigunj.

Investigating agencies suspect that Majhi used to launder his criminal proceedings through the hawala route, providing money and muscle power to politicians during elections.

The case is being jointly probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the West Bengal Criminal Investigat ion Department (CID) has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

CBI has already questioned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case. “Since 2012, the rate of cow smuggling went up in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee cannot deny her responsibility”, said Suvendu.

In the poll-bound Bengal, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah accused the TMC leadership of cow and coal smuggling.