Cattle smuggling continues amid unrest in Bangladesh

Despite ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, cattle smuggling activities persist, resulting in the death of a Bangladeshi smuggler due to Border Security Force (BSF) gunfire in north Bengal.

According to the BSF, a group of approximately 20 Bangladeshi miscreants gathered early today within 100 meters of Indian territory near the Chanakya Border Outpost in Jalpaiguri district. They attempted to smuggle cattle from the Indian village of Singhpara into Bangladesh, taking advantage of dense fog.

When alerted, BSF personnel confronted the group. Instead of retreating, the miscreants aggressively attacked the sentry with sticks, causing injuries. The BSF responded with non-lethal measures, deploying a stun grenade and firing warning shots. However, the miscreants continued their assault and were joined by gunfire from the Bangladesh side.

Advertisement

In self-defence, a BSF sentry returned fire. Subsequently, a body was discovered on the Bangladesh side of the border.

A flag meeting was held between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF in a cordial atmosphere, where the BSF raised concerns about Bangladeshi nationals crossing into India for smuggling and attacking personnel. The BGB accepted the body of the deceased miscreant and pledged to enhance cooperation.

The BSF remains committed to upholding the integrity of the international boundary, even in challenging visibility conditions due to fog, said a senior BSF officer.