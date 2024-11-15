Mamata to give away Birsa Munda Awards

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the Birsha Munda award for Science to Professor Bipan Tudu at a function in Adivasi Bhavan tomorrow.

Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsha Munda. He was born in 1875 and was hanged by the British government on charges of sedition. The day is celebrated as Birsha Munda Divas. The state government will organise a seven-day programme to celebrate Birsha Munda’s 150th birth anniversary in all the districts from 15 to 21 November.

Professor Tudu is attached to the electronics and instrumentation department of Jadavpur University. He has to his credit 12 patents. His contribution in the field of science has been recognised by the state government.

The award included Rs one lakh cash, a copper citation and a shawl. Miss Banerjee will hand over other prizes to awardees for their contribution in literature, arts, social service and cultural field.

This year those who will get awards are Mr Sanjay Kumar Tudu, Joakim Lepcha, Ren Ten Tshering Lepcha, Jaladhar Sabar and Phoolchand Hembram.

After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee gave special emphasis on the development of the tribal community. Drives were conducted to issue caste certificates. Folk artists were given musical instruments and a monthly stipend.

Miss Banerjee handed over Ekalavya Model Residential School in Jhargram to Ramakrishna Mission and over the years the students both girls and boys, are doing very well in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and Joint Entrance examinations.