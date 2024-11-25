Mamata to chair meeting of TMC national working committee

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting of the national working committee of the party tomorrow. The meeting will be held at her Kalighat residence. Mr Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party, will be present at the meeting. This will be the first meeting attended by Mr Banerjee after his return from abroad following treatment of his eyes.

It was learnt that a reshuffle of the party is likely to be the key issue in the meeting. Mr Banerjee had discussed about the reshuffle with Mr Subrata Bakshi, party ststae president and Rajya Sabha member. This list has been given to Miss Banerjee and it will be released after getting a final nod from her. It was learnt that the party is leaving no stone unturned to streamline the organisation in view of the election of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Assembly election in 2026. The party is very clear in its approach that those leaders having good public image will be given the responsibility to lead the party while the leaders with tarnished image and who work only for their own growth will be dropped.

It has been seen that many leaders who work seriously in the panchayat, civic or Assembly election did not work seriously during the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The party, it was learnt, has prepared a list of such leaders. Miss Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have repeatedly told the leaders that there is no place for complacency and intense contact needs to be built with people. The overwhelming success of the party in the recently concluded by-elections has encouraged the rank and file. The victory of six candidates has shown how close knit the organisation of the party upto the booth level had worked in mobilising people to cast their votes.

The party is also going to highlight the deprivation of the state by the central government, how, despite repeated requests, the Centre has not released money earmarked for the state government. Mr Banerjee is likely to launch Nabajoar Jatra, a mass contact programme, from February and it is like to be discussed at the meeting. With the Winter session of Parliament due to commence shortly, the strategy of the party during the session will also be discussed.