Mamata to campaign in north Bengal, Meghalaya

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign for the party’s nominees in north Bengal and Meghalaya.

Zenith Sangma, the party’s nominee, today filed his nomination. He was accompanied by Mukul Sangma, former chief minister of Meghalaya. Mr Sangma is contesting in Tura (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

Party leaders said the date when Miss Banerjee and Abhishek will campaign in Meghalaya has not yet been fixed.

Advertisement

The election in north Bengal will start on 19 April. Election in Bengal will be held in seven phases. There are eight seats in north Bengal, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Raigunj and Balurghat.

Miss Banerjee will kick off the campaign from Krishnanagar on 31 March.

Besides the party’s chairperson and national general secretary the other leaders who will take part in rallies in north Bengal are Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Malay Ghatak, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dipak Adhikari, Dr Shashi Panja, Shatabdi Roy, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, Mamatanala Thakur, Manas Bhuniya and Partha Bhowmick among others.

This is for the first time when sitting Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs including Saugata Roy, Shatabdi Roy, Dipak Adhikari, Mamatabala Thakur will campaign in north Bengal.

Party leaders said in every phase there will be speakers. The speakers will highlight how the BJP-led Centre has deprived Bengal. They will also speak about the development that has taken place across the state, during their campaign. They will highlight that even in areas, where the party does not have any MLA, development work has been carried out without any prejudice.