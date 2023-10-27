Mamata to attend Red Road carnival

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the Durga Puja carnival scheduled to be held on Red Road tomorrow. This will be her first public appearance after she hurt her knee, post her return from Spain.

The chief minister has been taking rest at home and managing the office from her residence. Talking to newsmen at her Kalighat residence, Miss Banerjee said, “I will attend the carnival tomorrow. It will be a grand show. Please come.” Miss Banerjee held a press conference after a gap of one-anda-half months. She was advised rest by the doctors after she developed knee complications. The injury she had received during her north Bengal trip got aggravated during her trip to Spain and Dubai.

“I am recovering and not taking any strain,” she said. Chief secretary HK Dwivedi went to her house and discussed the last-minute preparation of the carnival. Mayor Firhad Hakim, police commissioner and other senior police officers went to Red Road and oversaw the lastminute arrangements. Around 100 clubs will take part in the grand show. Heavy duty trucks with decorations and teams taking part in cultural programmes will reach the venue by noon. The carnival will start at 4pm.

