Mamata throws open cancer hospital on EM Bypass

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 200-bed Medica Cancer Hospital on Thursday virtually from the state secretariat. While inaugurating the project the chief minister said, “People rush to and fro for cancer treatment as we don’t have adequate cancer-care centres. The new hospital is a big one and will cater proper treatment to cancer patients.”

“An agency of the Singapore government has taken over ownership of the Medica Superspeciality Hospital from the previous management that used to run the unit,” she said while speaking to reporters at the secretariat. The cancer hospital housed in a 10-storied building has come up along the EM Bypass in the Mukundapur area. The Kolkata mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim was also present at the inaugural programme at the Mukundapur campus.

The hospital would provide comprehensive cancer treatment for patients in eastern India at an affordable price, claimed Dr Nandakumar Jairam, chairman Medica Hospitals. She also inaugurated several other projects like setting up of a 1.5 tesla MRI unit on PPP model at Balurghat District Hospital, one CT scan machine unit at Islampur sub-divisional hospital, a two-storied building for tertiary cancer care centre of Rs 51 crore at the state-run Murshidabad Medical College.

Advertisement

She also announced that the number of indoor beds would also be increased in 56 government hospitals in the city and districts.