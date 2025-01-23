Mamata slams forest department, waives tourist entry fee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today criticised the forest department for making decisions without consulting the state government, describing the move as harmful to the interests of both the people and tourists.

During an administrative review meeting in Alipurduar, Miss Banerjee questioned the department’s autonomy, remarking, “Is the forest department out of Bengal (Banglar baire)? Why are decisions being made that alienate people and the tourists alike?”

She expressed her displeasure over unpopular measures, saying, “People don’t know you (forest officials). We are accountable for these decisions. People dislike your actions, and that cannot continue.” Miss Banerjee also directed that no decisions be taken without informing chief secretary Manoj Pant.

In a major announcement, Miss Banerjee waived all entry fees for tourists visiting forest areas, including charges for vehicles and nature observation camps for students. She instructed the chief secretary to address the issue and ensure smooth implementation. The move came after reports revealed that tourists were being charged Rs 2,500 for vehicle use, and additional fees were imposed for organising student camps at Jayanti in Alipurduar.

The chief minister also criticised the language used in posters warning against poaching, which read, “Pacharkarider guli kore mara habe” (poachers will be shot at). She instructed officials to replace the aggressive tone with a legal warning. When informed that the posters were put up by Air Force authorities, Miss Banerjee asked the chief secretary to take up the matter, emphasising the need for coordination between agencies and the state government.

Miss Banerjee addressed a series of complaints against the forest department, including strict restrictions on picnics, the use of old roads by forest villagers belonging to adivasi (tribal) community, and the denial of permissions for homestays in forest area. She urged officials to resolve these issues sensitively, keeping local sentiments and development in mind.

Highlighting safety concerns, CM instructed authorities to designate safe zones for picnics, away from potential wildlife threats like elephants, leopards, or tigers.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb raised concerns about the growing number of highrise buildings in forest areas, which she said detracted from the region’s natural beauty. Miss Banerjee directed local bodies to restrict such constructions and asked zilla parishad officials to report violations to the district magistrate and superintendent of police. She acknowledged that similar constructions in Lataguri, Jalpaiguri district, had already impacted the area’s scenic charm.

The CM also directed the tourism department to develop Lankapara, an area near Bhutan that has already emerged as a popular tourist destination in the Dooars.

Miss Banerjee’s stern remarks and decisive actions reflect her commitment to balancing tourism, environmental preservation, and local development, ensuring that governance remains inclusive and effective.